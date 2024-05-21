Career Counselling Seminar
Muhammad Irfan Published May 21, 2024 | 06:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Aziz Fatimah Medical and Dental College (AFMDC), Faisalabad, hosted a career counselling seminar titled “Unlocking the Pathway: Navigating Opportunities within MBBS and beyond” for undergraduates and young doctors.
The Quality Enhancement Cell in collaboration with the Career Counseling Cell and the Department of Student Affairs AFMDC organized the seminar in which Dr. Jahanzeb Iftikhar from the UK, Dr.
Khizar Ashraf from Australia and Dr. Muhammad Irfan from Faisalabad Medical University (FMU) delivered keynote lectures.
They discussed various career opportunities available both in Pakistan and abroad. They covered all aspects of career development in medicine. The seminar was a blend of motivation, guidance, and practical advice in addition to empowering undergraduates to make informed decisions about their career paths and strive for excellence in this profession.
Recent Stories
IHC rejects plea seeking disqualification of Imran Khan in Tyrian White case
Pakistan's geostrategic location offers ideal trade, transit hub for SCO region: ..
IHC Justice Kayani emphasizes upon clear role of agencies
The President of Turkmenistan and the National Leader of the Turkmen People Sent ..
Vivo V30e 5G Launched in Pakistan with Sleek Design and Advanced Imaging Capabil ..
Pakistan Railways announces over 50pc cut in train fares
Tickets sale for fans zones in Australia for Pak-India match to start on June 4
LHC grants bail to Chaudhary Parvez Elahi
Two underpasses to be built in Islamabad: Mohsin Naqvi
One-day Mourning in Pakistan today for Iranian helicopter crash victims
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Youth drowns in Upper Chenab Canal8 seconds ago
-
Pakistan desires to expand trade, investment ties with Germany: PM10 minutes ago
-
IHC dismisses Tyrian White case against PTI founder10 minutes ago
-
Health delegation from Ethiopia visits HEC20 minutes ago
-
PU organizes job fair20 minutes ago
-
Chairman PRCS visits Pakistani embassy in Doha20 minutes ago
-
Green Tourism Company invests in Gilgit-Baltistan, boosting economic hopes40 minutes ago
-
Mock exercise held to prepare for pre-monsoon, floods50 minutes ago
-
Homage paid to Hurriyat leaders on martyrdom anniversaries50 minutes ago
-
PBM empowers 190,000 destitute children through Rehabilitation Schools50 minutes ago
-
KP Governor condoles with Iranian First Consul over martyrdom of President Ebrahim Raisi50 minutes ago
-
DC holds meeting to review measures taken for improving traffic system50 minutes ago