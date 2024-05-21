Open Menu

Career Counselling Seminar

Muhammad Irfan Published May 21, 2024 | 06:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Aziz Fatimah Medical and Dental College (AFMDC), Faisalabad, hosted a career counselling seminar titled “Unlocking the Pathway: Navigating Opportunities within MBBS and beyond” for undergraduates and young doctors.

The Quality Enhancement Cell in collaboration with the Career Counseling Cell and the Department of Student Affairs AFMDC organized the seminar in which Dr. Jahanzeb Iftikhar from the UK, Dr.

Khizar Ashraf from Australia and Dr. Muhammad Irfan from Faisalabad Medical University (FMU) delivered keynote lectures.

They discussed various career opportunities available both in Pakistan and abroad. They covered all aspects of career development in medicine. The seminar was a blend of motivation, guidance, and practical advice in addition to empowering undergraduates to make informed decisions about their career paths and strive for excellence in this profession.

