Career counselling seminar inspires AJK students

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) A day-long career counselling seminar, organized by the Scholars Foundation in collaboration with TEVTA, was held in Muzaffarabad, AJK on Sunday, to guide students in exploring various career options and understanding current global trends.

The event featured esteemed speakers, including Dr. Hina, Soma Aslam, Tayyaba Kanwal, Merrium, Shujah Haider, Dr. Wajid, Ashfaq Kazmi, Iftihkhar Kazmi, and Ch. Fareed, who shared valuable insights and advice on diverse fields, including medicine, international relations, education, law, IT, and computer sciences.

The seminar aimed to provide students with the right direction for their future and emphasized the importance of acquiring skills, knowledge, and passion for their chosen careers.

The event concluded with a call to modernize and update society to align with changing trends, empowering students to become the architects of a brighter future.

