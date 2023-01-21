Career counselling utmost important for youth: GB Chief Secretary

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :Career Counselling is of utmost importance when it comes to providing young minds proper guidance regarding their future aspirations, said Gilgit Baltistan Chief Secretary Muhiudeen Wani while talking to media here in Gilgit on Saturday.

He said that a child without guidance is like a man lost in a desert trying to find the path but in vain.

He said that to address this concern, "we are thrilled to have institutionalised career counselling across schools of GB and in addition, we have also launched an app regarding career counselling tailor-made for the schools and colleges of GB.

" GB CS said that in this regard, four-day training regarding career counselling was held in FJ College Gilgit wherein faculty across Gilgit joined in. "Our highly qualified trainers briefed the attendees regarding the importance of career counselling and how to go about it."He said that soon these trained professionals will be providing training to students across the schools of GB, adding that this is only the first phase of training and more training to a greater number of faculty members will follow soon.