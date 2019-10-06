UrduPoint.com
Career Development Center UET-MOL Pakistan Held Session For Students

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sun 06th October 2019 | 07:20 PM

Career Development Center UET-MOL Pakistan held session for students

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) :The Career Development Center University of Engineering Technology Peshawar conducted an outreach session jointly organized by MOL Pakistan on Sunday.

The session was solely arranged for women graduating students regarding employment and internship opportunities offered by MoL Pakistan under its Female Engineers MOL Program.

This outreach session was attended by female students from different departments who asked various questions about employment opportunities and prospects of their professional growth from the management of MoL Pakistan.

Abdullah Afridi HR Manager and Sara Mujahid Geaologis MOL Paksitan also briefed the audience over the procedure of applying to the FEMP Program.

Vice-Chancellor UET Peshawar Dr. Iftikhar Hussain also addressed the audience as chief guest and shared the UET Peshawar's policy for engaging aspiring students and providing equal opportunities to women. Dr. Farid Ullah, Diretor CDC also highlighted the role of the Career Development Center in promoting University Liaison with Industry.

