Career Guidance App-first Of Its Kind Initiative In Public Sector, CS GB

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 25, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Career Guidance App-first of its kind Initiative in public sector, CS GB

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani on Friday said that Development of Career Guidance App by GB Government was the first of its kind Initiative in public sector.

In an official statement he said,"Guidance in all spheres of life provides a pathway to move forward and excel." He said most importantly, the young curious minds were in always in search of proper guidance to keep them focused on the ultimate aim. He added that unfortunately, career guidance in our region was a myth particularly, for students getting education in Government schools.

He said that keeping this missing link in mind, we were developing a career counseling application, particularly for the young students.

He said that this app would provide career counseling based upon one's assessed personality, adding that this app would certainly help them in choosing the right career path based upon their personality traits which in turn would help them excel.

He said that the mismatch between one's personality and career was a big reason for lack of interest in one's chosen path and through this initiative we would try to minimize the mismatch as much as possible.

CS GB said this exercise would be complemented with proper guidance from qualified career counsellors so that the students were well aware of the attributes of the path they are going to choose moving forward.

