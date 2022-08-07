Career guidance session for TTC trainees held in Quetta

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2022 ) :A career guidance session for the trainees of Technical Training Center Quetta was held at TTC here on Sunday.

Director Punjab Vocational Training Council Naseem Akran delivered a motivational and career guidance session to trainees. Deputy Director NAVTTC Islamabad Waseem Ahmed was also present.

The team assessed the Institute against recently developed quality assurance standards and briefed the management on the gaps identified by them.

They called for taking steps for continuous professional development of staff, assessment of trainees, curricula and lab up gradation as per latest need of the market.

Earlier, the team also conducted a training need assessment of instructional staff of TTC.

The TTC, Quetta management also apprised the visiting team about the standard of training being imparted in different trades.

The visiting team expressed its satisfaction over the quality training of the Institute.