UrduPoint.com

Career Guidance Session For TTC Trainees Held In Quetta

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 07, 2022 | 09:50 PM

Career guidance session for TTC trainees held in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2022 ) :A career guidance session for the trainees of Technical Training Center Quetta was held at TTC here on Sunday.

Director Punjab Vocational Training Council Naseem Akran delivered a motivational and career guidance session to trainees. Deputy Director NAVTTC Islamabad Waseem Ahmed was also present.

The team assessed the Institute against recently developed quality assurance standards and briefed the management on the gaps identified by them.

They called for taking steps for continuous professional development of staff, assessment of trainees, curricula and lab up gradation as per latest need of the market.

Earlier, the team also conducted a training need assessment of instructional staff of TTC.

The TTC, Quetta management also apprised the visiting team about the standard of training being imparted in different trades.

The visiting team expressed its satisfaction over the quality training of the Institute.

Related Topics

Islamabad Quetta Punjab Sunday Market National Vocational And Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC)

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2022

12 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th August 2022

13 hours ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized a photo ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized a photo exhibition on the occasion of ..

17 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results - collate ..

Football: English Premier League results - collated

21 hours ago
 Football: German Bundesliga results - collated

Football: German Bundesliga results - collated

21 hours ago
 Flag march held in Larkana

Flag march held in Larkana

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.