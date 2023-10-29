Career opportunities for students: Grand Job Fair opens in University of Kotli

MIRPUR (AJK) : Oct 29 (APP), (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 29th Oct, 2023) A job fair inviting dozens of companies and enthusiastic students was opened in the public sector University of Kotli, Azad Jammu Kashmir on Sunday.

Vice Chancellor Dr. Rahmat Ali Khan inaugurated the grand fair drawing dozens of companies and enthusiastic students.

All the key University officials were accompanying him at the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Rahmat Ali Khan welcomed all the participants and delved into various aspects of career development.

He emphasized the importance of grabbing opportunities and the dynamics of the evolving job market. He also congratulated the management team on the successful execution of the event.

The whole event was managed by the Faculty of Management Sciences led by Dr Faheem Ghazanfar who along with his dedicated team brought together a diverse range of businesses from various sectors including manufacturing, services, healthcare, banking & finance and others creating a plethora of opportunities for students.

Several MoUs were also signed on this occasion with a prime focus on creating new opportunities for students.

"The grand event reflects our commitment to providing students every opportunity to excel in their professional lives", head media wing of Kotli University Raja Bilal Rasheed said while talking to APP on Sunday.