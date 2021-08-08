Careful cotton picking vital to maintain quality standards, fetch handsome returns: Fakhar Imam

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for National food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam said on Sunday that clean picking of cotton could help maintain quality standards and help fetch handsome economic returns from markets.

He said this while talking to a group of farmers at his residence, said a release issued by Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI), here.

Fakhar observed that the incumbent government addressed farmers' concerns by announcing policy pertaining to cotton prices.

The Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) would be bound to purchase cotton at Rs 5000/40 kg in case the farmers receive low prices against the white-gold (cotton) in market.

Fakhar added that the government was committed to protect rights of peasants. He, however, stated that farmers would have to play their vital role also and ensure picking and transportation of neat and clean cotton . The clean cotton will fetch best price from markets, he noted. Similarly, it will also benefit textile industry.

About the policy related to prices, the minister remarked that it was evolved to maintain quality standard of the cotton.

Cotton should be free from all sorts of pollution. Similarly, he stressed careful approach for picking cotton especially during rainy season.

He sought farmers cooperation for maintaining cotton quality standards.