Caregivers Urged Parents To Immunize Children Under 15 Against MMR, Polio: Experts

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 06:51 PM

Jinnah Sindh Medical University (JSMU) on Thursday organized an awareness session for caregivers about the current immunization campaign against Measles and Rubella on the theme of 'Opportunities and Threats: Role of Healthcare Providers'.

Dr Rahat Naz, Director Continuing Medical education, organized this session as part of the campaign with the collaboration of Pakistan Paediatric Association (PPA).

She thanked the Acting Vice Chancellor Professor Shahid Rasul and Registrar Dr Azam Khan for their full support in combating the fatal diseases and assured the PPA of JSMU's full cooperation.

The guest speaker for the session, Dr Khalid Shafi, Secretary-General of Pakistan Paediatric Association and Associate Professor at Department of Community Medicine, Dow University of Health Sciences, said that the Sindh Government's campaign aims to reach out to every child aged between 9 months and 15 years old across the province for MMR, and polio drops to children aged between 0-5 years, he said.

Dr Khalid explained the participants that all children including those who have been immunized before, must also be immunized during this campaign. He asked them to assure the parents about the safety and efficacy of the vaccines.

'In 2019, Sindh reported 147 Polio cases, 84 in 2020, and so far only 1 case has been reported in Sindh. This is the nearest Sindh has ever reached in eradicating Polio.' Said the official.

According to PPA, 67,000 outreach vaccination teams will vaccinate children at under-served and high-risk populated areas and set vaccination centers in communities, Madrassahs, and Schools to reach its target.

