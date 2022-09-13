UrduPoint.com

Careless Motorcycle Driving Causes 90 % Road Accidents

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :The rising motorbike addiction, both in rural and urban areas, is not only creating health issues by lowering culture of walk but also causes of nearly 90 percent road accidents in South Punjab.

This was stated by District Emergency Officer Dr Kaleem Ullah while talking to APP on Tuesday.

The developed countries are being observed promoting bicycles and walk culture to maintain healthy society but unfortunately, in ours country, the motorbike addiction is on rise almost in all age groups.

The two-wheeler motorbike has also become a major source of road mishaps. The improper use of motorcycle was a big cause of road accidents in the city.

He lamented that underage kids were often seen on roads. They did not have any know how about traffic rules. Usually, there were about 20 reasons behind motorcycle accidents.

He stated that underage kids, fitness of bikes, faults in road constructions, illegal diversions, unavailability of street lights, tough procedures to get motorcycle driving license, double or triple passengers on bike, misuse of bikes, no use of side mirrors, lack of helmets, over speeding, one wheeling, rash driving behaviors, use of mobile phones during driving, use of bike as loader, criminal use of bikes, and some others were main reasons behind accidents.

The motorcyclists not only risk their own lives but also put other's lives in danger. Sometimes, race bikes, which also served as status symbol in our culture, also caused mishaps.

According to control room sources, there are an average 20,000 accidents of motorcycles annually across the district.

Dr Kaleem Ullah stated that there should be an official motorcycle driving school in the city wherein the youngsters should be trained as per law. Similarly, the issuance of motorcycle driving license should be made easier and smooth.

He also suggested strict law enforcement on traffic rules violations was essential. On violations, the motorcyclists should be imposed heavy fine as well as imprisonment. However, in case of underage motorbike drivers, the guardians should be punished, he stated.

Dr Kaleem added, in motorcycle accidents, the victims receive multiple injuries including head and spinal injuries which are fatal. Some motorcycle accidents lead to permanent disability or death, he noted.

Muhammad Tariq, safety awareness officer of Rescue 1122, urged upon citizens to follow safety rules. The citizens should not give motorcycle to underage kids. Similarly, the motorcyclists should wear helmets and also maintained fitness of the vehicle.

