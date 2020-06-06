Carelessness causes spread of coronavirus, say doctors

A webinar on the theme of 'Our Responsibilities on Growing Corona' was held to highlight the importance of precautionary measures by individuals in fight against coronavirus, which had so far claimed a big number of lives the world over

According to a communique on Saturday, this webinar was eighth in a series of the Online Global Meetings initiated by Ramesh Raja and Manzoor Ujjan to overcome the boredom and loneliness amid novel coronavirus.

The webinar was joined by local and foreign doctors including Dr. Zeeshan Jatoi from Russia, Dr. Sadiq Bhambhro from London, Dr. Khushal Kalani from USA, Ahmar Nadeem Memon from Canada, Rukhsana Ali from Finland, Manzoor Sethar from Bahrain, Dodo Khatian from Dubai and Mahesh Kumar, Razzaq Sarohi, Shakeel Sheikh and others from Pakistan.

While expressing their views on the theme, they said the novel coronavirus had taken approximately four lac lives while 70 lac people had tested positive for it and as many as 60 million people had been unemployed across the world.

'Our carelessness is responsible for its widespread,' they remarked. They said that the world was moving towards ending lockdown in the face of global poverty and unemployment issues. They were of the view that we have to adopt precautions in fight against coronavirus.

It is high time to practice social distancing and adhere to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) with care. Frequent hand-washing, use of masks and social distancing were the key precautions to protect oneself from the coronavirus, they stressed.