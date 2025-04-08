Carelessness in anti-dengue measures will not be tolerated: DC

The carelessness of staff of departments concerned in the preventive measures against dengue will not be tolerated at any cost. The departments showing poor performance in anti-dengue surveillance activities will be held accountable

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) The carelessness of staff of departments concerned in the preventive measures against dengue will not be tolerated at any cost. The departments showing poor performance in anti-dengue surveillance activities will be held accountable.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Capt (Retd) Nadeem Nasir while reviewing the implementation of anti-dengue measures in the District Emergency Response Committee’s meeting here on Tuesday.

CEO health Adnan Mahmood briefed in the meeting about the performance of the anti-dengue teams.

District Health Officer Dr. Azmat Abbas, officers from education, Social Welfare, Environment, Civil Defense, Livestock, Industries, Local Government, Labor, Auqaf, WASA, PHA, Punjab Police, District Council, Municipal Corporation, Municipal Committees and others were also present on the occasion.

The DC directed that frequent surveys should be conducted to identify places conducive to the breeding of dengue larvae and effective measures should be taken to keep such places dry and clean.

He emphasized on checking tire shops, junkyards, cemeteries, and nurseries without delay and said that the anti-dengue activities of all departments should be clearly visible. He said that the departments should ensure their attendance in the meeting of Tehsil Emergency Response Committees.