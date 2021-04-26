UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Carelessness May Cause Further Loss Of Lives: Minister

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 05:40 PM

Carelessness may cause further loss of lives: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Zakat and Usher, Anwar Zeb Khan has said that the third wave of coronavirus was much more lethal than earlier and God forbid many precious lives could be lost if proper preventive measures were not adopted.

Talking to the media after being administered anti-corona vaccine at District Headquarters Hospital, Khar in Bajaur district, the Minister urged upon the people to adopt SOPs issued by the government to keep themselves and others safe from the dangerous coronavirus.

He said vaccination facilities for the people above fifty have been made available at Khar Hospital, Pusht Hospital, Arang and Barang Hospital in Bajaur district where the process of vaccination was underway.

The coronavirus, he said, has rounded its noose all around the world adding people should not come out of their homes without any necessity and must use facemask in public.

He said the only way to remain safe from this virus was adopting preventive measures and proper treatment. The carelessness was causing a surge in the number of coronavirus cases adding at this critical juncture, people must follow guidelines issued by the government.

Related Topics

World God Media All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan makes conditional talk offer to India

8 minutes ago

South Punjab Secretariat a step towards separate p ..

14 minutes ago

PCB delighted at women team’s qualification for ..

16 minutes ago

Wahab Riaz is disappointed for being ignored

21 minutes ago

HFZA remains first choice for foreign investments

47 minutes ago

Singapore's MAS Core Inflation rises to 0.5 pct in ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.