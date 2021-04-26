Carelessness may cause further loss of lives: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Zakat and Usher, Anwar Zeb Khan has said that the third wave of coronavirus was much more lethal than earlier and God forbid many precious lives could be lost if proper preventive measures were not adopted.

Talking to the media after being administered anti-corona vaccine at District Headquarters Hospital, Khar in Bajaur district, the Minister urged upon the people to adopt SOPs issued by the government to keep themselves and others safe from the dangerous coronavirus.

He said vaccination facilities for the people above fifty have been made available at Khar Hospital, Pusht Hospital, Arang and Barang Hospital in Bajaur district where the process of vaccination was underway.

The coronavirus, he said, has rounded its noose all around the world adding people should not come out of their homes without any necessity and must use facemask in public.

He said the only way to remain safe from this virus was adopting preventive measures and proper treatment. The carelessness was causing a surge in the number of coronavirus cases adding at this critical juncture, people must follow guidelines issued by the government.