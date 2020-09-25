Carelessness not to be tolerated in anti dengue measures: commissioner

Carelessness and negligence regarding anti dengue measures will not be tolerated at all and departments concerned should create close liaison and work actively to eliminate the dengue virus

This was stated by Commissioner Ishrat Ali while presiding over a meeting held to review anti dengue campaign in the division. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, CEO District Health Authority Dr Mushtaq Sipra, District Coordinator Epidemics Control Dr Aurangzaib, Dr Wasim Akram and other officers from different departments attended the meeting while Deputy Commissioners of Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot joined the meeting through video link.

The commissioner reviewed the performance of various departments and said officers of concerned departments should remain active in field to achieve desire results of anti dengue campaign.

During the meeting, District Coordinator for Epidemics Diseases Dr Aurangzaib gavedetailed briefing on indoor and outdoor surveillance.