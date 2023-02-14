UrduPoint.com

Caretaker Auqaf Minister Distributes Certificates Among Khatam-i-Bukhari Graduates

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2023 | 08:01 PM

Caretaker Auqaf minister distributes certificates among Khatam-i-Bukhari graduates

Certificates and prizes were distributed among the graduating students of at Jamia Hajveria Data Darbar during the annual Khatam-i-Bukhari Sharif ceremony

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Certificates and prizes were distributed among the graduating students of at Jamia Hajveria Data Darbar during the annual Khatam-i-Bukhari Sharif ceremony.

The passing out graduates were also honoured with Dastar-i-Fazeelat. Caretaker Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs, Zakat and Ushar Barrister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir was the chief guest at the ceremony, while Secretary Auqaf and Religious Affairs Dr Syed Tahir Raza Bukhari presided over the event.

Before participating in the ceremony, the caretaker minister visited the shrine of Usman Ali Al-Hajveri Data Ganj Bakhsh, the spiritual figure of the Subcontinent and recited Fateha there.

Addressing the annual Khatam-i-Bukhari Sharif ceremony, Barrister Azfar Ali Nasir congratulated the graduating students and their parents and said that Jamia Hajveria had emerged as a unique center of knowledge and research in a short period of time. "Happy to know that currently 500 students are quenching their thirst for knowledge at Jamia Hajveria," said the minister.

He said that it was a blessing to learn an authentic collection of hadiths like Bukhari Sharif. "There is no doubt that Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh shrine is the source of distribution of both spiritual and worldly knowledge alike," he said. Azfar Ali Nasir prayed that the students, who graduated from Jamia Hajveria would spread the message of peace, love and tolerance in their practical lives.

Secretary Auqaf Dr Syed Tahir Raza Bukhari expressed satisfaction that the quality of education at Jamia Hajveria Data Ganj Bakhsh was improving day by day. He said that today is undoubtedly an important day in the life of the graduating students. "I pray that those who have achieved excellence in this Dastar-i-Fazeelat also fulfill the purpose of the Dastar," he hoped. The secretary said that measures were underway to further improve the facilities for devotees at Data Darbar. He also committed to taking steps for development and stability of Jamia Hajveria.

Related Topics

Education Nasir Event From Love Data Darbar

Recent Stories

COP28 President Designate highlights need to shift ..

COP28 President Designate highlights need to shift from incremental steps to tra ..

6 minutes ago
 flydubai launches daily flights to Mogadishu from ..

Flydubai launches daily flights to Mogadishu from 9 March

6 minutes ago
 42 Arab and foreign countries to participate in 20 ..

42 Arab and foreign countries to participate in 20th session of Sharjah Heritage ..

6 minutes ago
 SCCI hosts scientific symposium on Metaverse

SCCI hosts scientific symposium on Metaverse

7 minutes ago
 Karachi Kings win toss, decide to bowl first again ..

Karachi Kings win toss, decide to bowl first against Peshawar Zalmi

18 minutes ago
 The Islamabad High Court (IHC) adjourns appeal aga ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) adjourns appeal against Swati's bail

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.