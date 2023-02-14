Caretaker Auqaf minister distributes certificates among Khatam-i-Bukhari graduates

(@FahadShabbir)

Certificates and prizes were distributed among the graduating students of at Jamia Hajveria Data Darbar during the annual Khatam-i-Bukhari Sharif ceremony

The passing out graduates were also honoured with Dastar-i-Fazeelat. Caretaker Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs, Zakat and Ushar Barrister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir was the chief guest at the ceremony, while Secretary Auqaf and Religious Affairs Dr Syed Tahir Raza Bukhari presided over the event.

Before participating in the ceremony, the caretaker minister visited the shrine of Usman Ali Al-Hajveri Data Ganj Bakhsh, the spiritual figure of the Subcontinent and recited Fateha there.

Addressing the annual Khatam-i-Bukhari Sharif ceremony, Barrister Azfar Ali Nasir congratulated the graduating students and their parents and said that Jamia Hajveria had emerged as a unique center of knowledge and research in a short period of time. "Happy to know that currently 500 students are quenching their thirst for knowledge at Jamia Hajveria," said the minister.

He said that it was a blessing to learn an authentic collection of hadiths like Bukhari Sharif. "There is no doubt that Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh shrine is the source of distribution of both spiritual and worldly knowledge alike," he said. Azfar Ali Nasir prayed that the students, who graduated from Jamia Hajveria would spread the message of peace, love and tolerance in their practical lives.

Secretary Auqaf Dr Syed Tahir Raza Bukhari expressed satisfaction that the quality of education at Jamia Hajveria Data Ganj Bakhsh was improving day by day. He said that today is undoubtedly an important day in the life of the graduating students. "I pray that those who have achieved excellence in this Dastar-i-Fazeelat also fulfill the purpose of the Dastar," he hoped. The secretary said that measures were underway to further improve the facilities for devotees at Data Darbar. He also committed to taking steps for development and stability of Jamia Hajveria.