Caretaker Baluchistan Provincial Minister for Information Jan Achakzai congratulates people of Balochistan for conducting peaceful elections

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Baluchistan Provincial Minister for Information Jan Achakzai, on Thursday congratulated the people of the province for holding general elections 2024, in a peaceful environment.

A large gathering of the people at polling stations had showcased their faith on rule of law and democracy in the country. He said the people of Balochistan rejected the enemy’s agenda to sabotage the democratic process and destabilise the province throughout the election process. The people of the province have foiled the plan of spreading fear and panic by the enemy country agents, he said adding that the people came out in large numbers to exercise their right to vote. The people of the province after participating in the electoral process with a large number gave a clear message to the terrorists that they are alert, united and against terrorism.

Jan Achakzai lauded the efforts of the Pakistan Army FC, Balochistan Police, Levies Force and law enforcement agencies (LEAs), for conducting peaceful elections in the province. He said that due to the tireless efforts of the LEAs and forces, the peaceful process of general elections has been completed. He also appreciated the ROs, DROs and other polling staff across the province for conducting transparent elections. The caretaker provincial minister said that election has been concluded in a peaceful manner.

He said the caretaker provincial government in general and caretaker chief minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki in particular, deserve special congratulation for conducting elections in a peaceful atmosphere.

He also thanked the Election Commission of Pakistan and the Provincial Election Commissioner for conducting the elections in a befitting manner.