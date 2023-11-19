Caretaker Cabinet capable of pulling country out of economic crisis: Aneeq Ahmed

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed has said that the caretaker federal cabinet is capable of pulling the country out of the economic crisis.

He said that the cabinet was making all-out efforts to make the country economically strong.

While addressing a programme organized by the Karachi Business Forum and Think Tank here late Saturday night, the Minister said that the problems would be resolved soon.

He said that the caretaker federal government was trying to bring foreign investment into the country. He said that the business community was the backbone of the country’s economy.

Aneeq speaking on a meeting with Ulema chaired by the Chief of Army Staff (COA) said that many issues were discussed in the meeting. He hoped that the coming days would be better than the previous days.

The Minister said that the caretaker finance, privatization and other ministers working well for the development of the country.

Speaking on the Gaza war, he said that a delegation of leading Muslim countries must meet and resolve the issue.

About trade with non-Muslim countries, he said that all Muslim countries were on the same page to support trade with non-Muslim countries.

Aneeq said this year Hajj package had been decreased from Rs11,75,000 to Rs10,75,000. He said that it was the first time in the history of the country that the amount of Hajj packages had been decreased.

He said that they were also in talks with airline companies for a reduction in air tickets for Hajj pilgrims. He further said that the reduced amount would be transferred to the accounts of Hajjaj.

The Minister said this year around 90 thousand Hajjaj would go for Hajj and they all would be provided SIMs with internet package free of cost.

He said that Hajj had been digitized with the launch of an application (app).

Aneeq said that Karachi had been declared as an immigration zone after Islamabad and hoped that Lahore would also be declared soon. He further said that now the people travelling for Hajj would be immigrated in the city.

He said that the government would provide female Hajjaj with abbaya having a Pakistani flag on the backside of their head.

On the occasion, people belonging to business community also spoke and urged the Minister to resolve issues of Karachi, which he (Minister) promised to take to the cabinet for their resolution.