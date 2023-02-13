UrduPoint.com

Caretaker Chief Minister Announces Support For Turkish Earthquake Victims

Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2023 | 04:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mohammad Azam Khan on Monday announced plans to extend support to the earthquake victims in Turkey. The chief minister has instructed the chief secretary to prepare an action plan for this cause.

In his statement, Mohammad Azam Khan said, "The government and the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are equally sharing in the suffering of their Turkish brothers and sisters in this hour of trouble. The provincial government and the people of the province are determined to help the earthquake victims in this hour of trial." The chief minister urged the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and other Federal institutions to provide information on the essential items required by the earthquake victims.

He also appealed to government employees, educational institutions, non-governmental organizations, philanthropists, private organizations and all other sections to donate generously to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund for the relief of the earthquake victims.

The chief minister emphasized the importance of coming together in this difficult time and expressed his confidence in the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to respond to this humanitarian crisis with generosity and compassion.

