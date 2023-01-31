Caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan constitutes high level inquiry to probe police line mosque blast, 12 KG explosive used: IGP

Caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan has constituted a high-level inquiry committee to probe yesterday's police line mosque blast

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan has constituted a high-level inquiry committee to probe yesterday's police line mosque blast.

The caretaker CM revealed that an inquiry committee has been constituted to identify those who were responsible for this act. Speaking to the media along with Inspector-General Moazzam Jah Ansari, the CM said the committee would probe the blast from different angles and would submit a report at the earliest.

IGP said that about 10-12 kilograms of explosives were used in the powerful blast. A suicide bomber blew himself up in the mosque at around 1 pm during the Zohr prayers, causing the roof to come crashing down upon those who were offering the prayers at that time which increased the number of casualties.

Ansari said security lapse could not be avoided and investigations were underway to ascertain the facts. "We are checking one-month's CCTV footage and tracking the facilitators of the bomber," he added.

A joint investigation team (JIT) has been notified and the probe will clear everything soon, he said.

"Those responsible will be identified and brought to book," he added.

The rescue operation to retrieve bodies from the debris of the mosque has been concluded, said Rescue 1122's spokesperson Bilal Faizi.

A preliminary investigation report of the explosion has been sent to Prime Minister, the sources said, adding the evidence found at the site of the incident indicated that it was a suicide attack and its target was the police.

The roof tumbled down as the pillars collapsed, causing a lot of damage. The sources added that a high-level investigation committee has been constituted to look into the security lapses. The CCTV footage from the Police Lines gate and family quarters is being investigated.

There are over 2,000 policemen in the Police Lines working with eight different departments.

A large number of civilians visit police lines on a daily basis where family quarters also existed besides construction work going near the blast site with workers coming in and going out every day, the IGP added.