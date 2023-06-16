UrduPoint.com

Caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan Hands Over Rs 15 Mln Cheque To PPC Delegation

Umer Jamshaid Published June 16, 2023 | 09:20 PM

Caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan hands over Rs 15 mln cheque to PPC delegation

A delegation of the Peshawar Press Club (PPC) led by its President Arshad Aziz Malik here Friday called on the caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :A delegation of the Peshawar Press Club (PPC) led by its President Arshad Aziz Malik here Friday called on the caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan.

The chief minister handed over Rs 15 million cheque to the PPC delegation as grant.

Azam Khan said the government was well aware of the problems of journalists community and would make all possible efforts for its resolutions.

The chief minister said that role of media in the present age was a reality, and that journalism was considered as 4th pillar of the state in a democratic society.

He stressed on journalists to highlight the province's problems and play positive role in the guidance of youth.

Arshad Aziz Malik thanked the chief minister for taking keen interest in resolving problems of journalists community.

