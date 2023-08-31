Open Menu

Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan, Ali Mardan Domki Provides Financial Assistance To Sick Journalists

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 31, 2023 | 05:36 PM

Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan, Ali Mardan Domki provides financial assistance to sick journalists

Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan, Ali Mardan Domki on Thursday ordered to treat two sick journalists and give money to the family of a deceased journalist

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ):Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan, Ali Mardan Domki on Thursday ordered to treat two sick journalists and give money to the family of a deceased journalist.

The statement quoted the caretaker information minister as saying, "The required amount has been transferred to the bank account of Quetta Press Club on the instructions of the caretaker chief minister.

" Caretaker Information Minister Jan Achakzai said "the CM has taken notice of the financial issues experienced by the family of a deceased journalist." The provincial government firmly believes in press freedom and was committed to finding solutions to journalists' difficulties, the minister added.

"A friendly and trustworthy relationship with the media, is our top objective," Achakzai maintained.

