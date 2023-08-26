Open Menu

Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Ali Mardan Domki Takes Notice Of Highway Closure

August 26, 2023

Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Ali Mardan Domki takes notice of highway closure

Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Ali Mardan Domki on Saturday took notice of the closure of Quetta-Karachi highway at Mastung

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Ali Mardan Domki on Saturday took notice of the closure of Quetta-Karachi highway at Mastung.

The Chief Minister directed the Deputy Commissioner Mastung to immediately open the highway through negotiations with the protestors.

Passengers are facing difficulties due to the closure of the highway, he said directing that the protestors should be persuaded to end the protest by making them aware of the difficulties of the passengers.

Protest is not a solution to any problem, rather it hurts people, he maintained.

