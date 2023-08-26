Open Menu

Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki Apologies For Inconvenience Caused During VVIP Movement

Umer Jamshaid Published August 26, 2023 | 08:43 PM

Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki apologies for inconvenience caused during VVIP movement

Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki apologized to the citizens for the inconvenience caused by the road closure during the VVIP movement yesterday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki apologized to the citizens for the inconvenience caused by the road closure during the VVIP movement yesterday.

"During the VVIP movement, the road should be closed for a minimum period of time," he said in a statement issued here on Saturday.

.

The chief minister underlined the need for adopting such a strategy so that neither the security can be affected nor the people can face difficulties.

