Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki visits BC headquarters

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki visited Headquarters Balochistan Corps. Senior cabinet members and civil administration officers were also present

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki visited Headquarters Balochistan Corps. Senior cabinet members and civil administration officers were also present.

On arrival, the caretaker chief minister laid floral wreaths on the martyrs memorial and offered Fatiha.

Later, the chief minister and his team were given a detailed briefing about the security situation of the province and the operations of the security forces.

Commander Balochistan Corps Lt. Gen Asif Ghafoor apprised the forum about the ongoing strategy for the last year on the instructions of the Chief of Army Staff, in which the socio-economic development of Balochistan is the main prong and the security forces are to provide a safe and conducive environment for it.

The chief minister appreciated the performance of the security forces for peace and development in the province and paid rich tribute to martyrs as a great sacrifice for the security of the motherland.

He said that we all will work together for the peace and development of the province which will also contribute towards peace and prosperity of the country.