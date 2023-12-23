Open Menu

Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Domki Approves Establishing Levis Force’s Investigation Wing

Faizan Hashmi Published December 23, 2023 | 09:42 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2023) Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Domki has approved establishing an investigation wing in the Levis Force, said a handout issued here on Saturday.

On the directives of Additional Chief Secretary Home Zahid Salim and DG Levis Naseebullah Kakar, the summary was moved for approval.

The CM Balochistan, on the recommendation of the Home and Tribal Affairs department and in view of the requirement of the force, granted consent to establish an investigation wing.

