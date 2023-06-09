UrduPoint.com

Caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Of KP Muhammad Azam Khan Chairs Meeting On Budget Preparation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 09, 2023 | 08:07 PM

An important meeting regarding the preparation of the budget for the new fiscal year was held here on Friday with the caretaker Chief Minister (CM) of KP Muhammad Azam Khan in the chair

Besides provincial cabinet members Hamid Shah, Barrister Feroz Jamal Kakakhel and Himayatullah, Chief Secretary (CS) Nadim Aslam Chaudhry, Additional Chief Secretary (CS) Zubair Asghar Qureshi, Secretary Finance Muhammad Ayaz and other relevant higher authorities attended the meeting.

The forum discussed and reviewed the preliminary outlines of the financial budget and annual development program for the fiscal year 2023-24.

The participants were briefed in detail about the budget estimates, annual development program and other important aspects of the proposed fiscal budget.

It was decided in the meeting that authorization for the budget of only the first four months of the new financial year would be obtained from the provincial cabinet.

The forum also discussed matters regarding the possible increase in the salaries and pensions of government employees.

It was decided in the meeting that the budget session of the caretaker provincial cabinet would be called after the presentation of new fiscal budgets by the Federal and Punjab governments.

The forum decided to allocate the required funds for Sehat Card Scheme. It was agreed in the meeting that priority would be given to the ongoing development projects in the annual development program of the new fiscal year.

