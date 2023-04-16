UrduPoint.com

Caretaker Chief Minister Condoles Death Of Mufti Abdul Shakoor

Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Caretaker Chief Minister condoles death of Mufti Abdul Shakoor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan expressed regret over the death of Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Mufti Abdul Shakoor in a traffic accident in Islamabad on Saturday, last.

Caretaker Chief Minister expressed heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the bereaved family.

The Chief Minister condoled with the deceased and prayed to Almighty Allah to grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss. It was a shock to hear about the death of Mufti Abdul Shakur, Mohammad Azam Khan said.

The caretaker Chief Minister also shares the bereaved family's grief equally.

May Allah grant the deceased a place in His mercy and give patience to the bereaved, Muhammad Azam Khan added.

