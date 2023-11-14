Open Menu

Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (Retd.) Maqbool Baqar Distributes Textbooks, Urges Teachers To Complete Course

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 14, 2023 | 07:47 PM

Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (Retd.) Maqbool Baqar distributes textbooks, urges teachers to complete course

Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (Retd.) Maqbool Baqar speaking at a free textbooks distribution ceremony among the school children at Landhi said that the school education department has printed the last tranche of textbooks for which this ceremony has been organized to distribute them among the students

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (Retd.) Maqbool Baqar speaking at a free textbooks distribution ceremony among the school children at Landhi said that the school education department has printed the last tranche of textbooks for which this ceremony has been organized to distribute them among the students.

The ceremony was organised by Minister of Education Rana Hussain at the warehouse of Sindh Textbook board, Gaddafi Town Ground, Landhi Industrial Area, Karachi.

Chairman of STBB Agha Sohail, education department officers, and parents of students attended the ceremony.

The CM said that he was feeling relieved by distributing textbook sets amongst students and hoped that the teachers would work hard to complete the course which had been delayed due to lack of textbooks.

Baqar said: “We, as a nation, have lagged in every sector and are much behind the other developing nations but all these gaps could be stridden over if we succeed in improving our education system for which every segment of society, particularly the teachers, the academicians, the parents and the civil society will have to play their due role.”

He said that these were our children, and they were our future, and we have to decide how to shape our future.

Quoting Mark Twain, the CM said, “The man who does not read has no advantage over the man who cannot read” and he believed that we must not let it come to this - our children must have access to education.

It is their right.

Minister Education Rana Hussain speaking on the occasion said that she pursued the STBB and the remaining tranche of the books printed which finally has materialized.

She suggested the chief minister allow her to start the academic session in April instead of August. “If the session is started in April, it would help the students to carry their homework and reading material for their summer vacation,” she said.

Another suggestion Dr Rana Hussain gave to the chief minister was recollecting the textbooks given to students once their session was over. She said, “The books are the property of the government and if the parents play their role in returning the books given to the [school]l children they would be provided to the other students in the session,” she said and added the shortfall [of the books] would be printed if the collection remained below the target or the enrolment was increased.

At the end of the program, the chief minister distributed the free textbooks among the students and inaugurated the transportation of the textbooks in the districts where they were required.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Education Civil Society Man Reading Landhi April August All Government

Recent Stories

Stock markets jump as US inflation moderates

Stock markets jump as US inflation moderates

11 minutes ago
 Ali Mardan expresses displeasure over delay in pur ..

Ali Mardan expresses displeasure over delay in purchasing medical machinery

16 minutes ago
 LHC dismisses Parvez Elahi's plea against decision ..

LHC dismisses Parvez Elahi's plea against decision of anti-corruption court

16 minutes ago
 Glencore takes majority stake in Canadian coal bus ..

Glencore takes majority stake in Canadian coal business

16 minutes ago
 765 professional beggars arrested in past one mont ..

765 professional beggars arrested in past one month

12 minutes ago
 Promotion of agri recommendations, latest technolo ..

Promotion of agri recommendations, latest technology to help earn foreign exchan ..

12 minutes ago
Police arrest suspected robber

Police arrest suspected robber

12 minutes ago
 Indian rescuers battle for third day to free 40 tr ..

Indian rescuers battle for third day to free 40 trapped tunnel workers

12 minutes ago
 Husband among three arrested in wife's murder case

Husband among three arrested in wife's murder case

12 minutes ago
 Motorcycle lifter gang busted, 11 items recovered

Motorcycle lifter gang busted, 11 items recovered

11 minutes ago
 World severely off track to limit planet-heating e ..

World severely off track to limit planet-heating emissions: UN

16 minutes ago
 FIA presents 6 witnesses before Special Court in c ..

FIA presents 6 witnesses before Special Court in cypher case

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan