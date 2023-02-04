UrduPoint.com

Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Azam Khan Urges Intl Community To Play Role In Giving Kashmiris Right To Self-determination

Faizan Hashmi Published February 04, 2023 | 09:55 PM

Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Azam Khan urges intl community to play role in giving Kashmiris right to self-determination

Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Azam Khan on Saturday urged people to express solidarity with their Kashmiri brothers and reiterated their resolve to extend moral, political and diplomatic support to them in their struggle for self determination

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Azam Khan on Saturday urged people to express solidarity with their Kashmiri brothers and reiterated their resolve to extend moral, political and diplomatic support to them in their struggle for self determination.

In a statement issued here in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day, Muhammad Azam Khan said that the right of self-determination was the basic right of the people of Kashmir, and their struggle for the same could not be suppressed through oppression by the Indian government.

He further added that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stand side by side with their Kashmiri brothers in their struggle, and will continue to do so until they get their rights.

He urged the international community and human rights organizations to take notice of the Indian brutalities in occupied Kashmir, and play their due role to give Kashmiri people their due right by implementing the resolutions of the United Nations in letter and spirit.

He maintained that the decade's long struggle of Kashmir people for their freedom is unprecedented all over the world, and hoped that people of Kashmir would soon be able to get their rights.

He also denounced the unilateral decision of Indian government to end the special status of occupied Kashmir provided in the Indian Constitution followed by the lock downs imposed by Indian army in occupied Kashmir aiming to suppress the struggle of Kashmiris.

