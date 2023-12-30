Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Arshad Hussain Shah inaugurates KMU Hazara campus

Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Arshad Hussain Shah inaugurated the Khyber Medical University campus for the Hazara Region at Abbottabad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Arshad Hussain Shah inaugurated the Khyber Medical University campus for the Hazara Region at Abbottabad.

The CM formally inaugurated the campus during his visit to Abbottabad the other day.

While briefing the chief minister about the programs to be offered on the campus, it was told that the campus was established to cater for the needs of the entire Hazara Region. It will fulfil the needs of post-graduation in the medical field, adding that the campus is offering a diversity of undergraduate programs including Allied Health Sciences, Nursing and Pharmacy.

It was further told that medical graduates can get the opportunity of admission in Public Health, Health Research, Epidemiology and basic medical sciences postgraduate degree programs.

The chief minister termed the establishment of the KMU Hazara Campus as an important step to promote medical education in the region and said that with the establishment of the campus, the medical graduates of the region would get a facility of specialized training in various medical specialities at their doorsteps.

While lauding the role of KMU in producing trained human resources in various medical fields, Arshad Hussain Shah expressed the hope that the University will continue its activities more effectively.

Besides Vice Chancellor KMU, Dr. Zia ul Haq and Commissioner Hazara, Zaheer Ul islam, high-ups of district administration and KMU management were also present on the occasion.

Later on, the CM engaged with the delegations from Mansehra Bar Association, Abbottabad Bar Association, and Haripur Bar Association to address their issues.

The delegation apprised the chief minister of the issues faced by the lawyers' communities in these districts.

Accompanied by Commissioner Hazara Division Syed Zaheerul Islam, Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal, and DPO Abbottabad Umar Tufail, the CM discussed ways and means to resolve those issues with the delegations comprising Sardar Basharat, Muhammad Rafiq Yusuf, Asad Saeed Khan and others.

During the meeting, the chief minister agreed in principle to provide space for the offices of the Abbottabad lawyers community and directed the concerned authorities to take necessary steps in this regard.

The delegation highlighted the issue of the earthquake affected Mir Pur High school, and the CM instructed the authorities of the Communication and Works department to assess the reconstruction costs for Mir Pur High School, which was damaged during the 2005 earthquake.

On the demand of the delegates for setting up examination centres in Abbottabad, Swat, D.I.Khan for civil judge exams to be conducted by the K Public Service Commission from January 16, 2024, the chief minister directed the concerned authorities for necessary steps to this end to facilitate candidates and enable them to participate in the said exams at local level.