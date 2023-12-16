Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice Retired Syed Arshad Hussain Shah announces quantum valley in Abbottabad and Haripur

Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice Retired Syed Arshad Hussain Shah, on Saturday visited District Haripur and Abbottabad, and spent a very busy day

During his visit, the Chief Minister paid visits to various higher education institutions including Pak-Austria Fachhochschule Institute of Applied Sciences, Haripur University, and Abbottabad University of Science & Technology, and inaugurated several developmental projects worth billions of rupees which include student hostel in Pak-Austria Fachhochschule Institute, Examination Block in Haripur University and two academic block in Abbottabad University of Science and Technology.

Addressing as chief guests the inauguration ceremonies in these institutions, the Chief Minister announced to setting up Quantum Valley in Abbottabad and Haripur districts on the analogy of Silicon Valley of the United States wherein modern training and education would be imparted to the youth in the field of Information & Communication Technology, Artificial Intelligence and industrial technologies with its branches in other districts of the province as well.

The Chief Minister stressed upon the higher education Institutes to change the traditional scheme of education and training and align it with the market demands of the modern world so that the graduates can get respectable jobs not only in the national markets but in international markets as well adding that unfortunately, the graduates of the traditional education are often jobless which causes depression and frustration for them, and resultantly they get involved in negative activities.

Arshad Hussain Shah termed Human Resources as of vital importance for the sustainable national development of any country and remarked that we can make our youth a real asset by imparting them markets oriented skills and training which otherwise will turn into a liability for us adding that we, as a nation, need to work on an emergency basis with an ambitious and aggressive plan in this regard.

Touching upon the line of action of his government to this end, the Chief Minister maintained that as caretaker Chief Minister his basic job was to assist the Election Commission of Pakistan in holding free, fair, and transparent elections which he would do but side by side he would spent every single day of his tenure doing something positive to mitigate the miseries of the general public and especially the young lot.

"Education is our top priority and youth is our main focus, and our motto is Skill and Will to Youth to Work with Respect and Responsibility", Arshad Hussain remarked and added that the caretaker government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, under its Khush Hall Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Initiative, has chalked out an ambitious and aggressive plan to export five lac humans resource to various countries during next one year.

He continued that under the Human Resource Export Strategy, the provincial government, in collaboration with various universities and technical & vocational training institutes, will arrange short-term and long-term IT and AI-based crash courses for youth as per the demands of international markets to enable them to compete for jobs in international markets, adding that admissions in such crash course would be announced very soon.

He urged upon the higher education institutions to come forward, join their hands with the provincial government, and play their role in achieving the set targets for human capital export and said that though the time is too short and there is a lot to do when there is determination and passion then a lot of work can be done in a short time even, and together we can make this dream come true.

He made it clear that under the human capital export program, the Newly Merged Districts and the southern district would be given top priority as these areas are affected by terrorism and hence need special attention from the government.

Special Assistant to CM on Planning and Development Syed Sarfaraz Sha, Secretary Health, Mahmood Aslam, Commissioner Hazara, Zaheerul islam, Regional Police Officer Hazara, and other high-ranked officials accompanied the Chief Minister during the visit.