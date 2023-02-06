UrduPoint.com

Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan Takes Notice Of Private Security Guards' Uniforms

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2023 | 07:54 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan has taken notice that private security guards of some politicians were wearing uniforms, similar to that of law enforcing agencies.

In a statement issued here on Monday, he directed the Chief Secretary, the Inspector General of Police and the Home Department to take necessary steps to effectively prevent such practice by private security guards and to ensure that uniforms of all private security guards are totally different from those of the law enforcing agencies.

Azam said that it was observed that some private security guards of individuals were wearing uniforms similar to those of the law enforcing agencies during political gatherings in recent days, adding that such practice on the part of private security guards was not only illegal, but also created confusion for the personnel of LEAs, and the same could lead to any untoward incident.

