Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan directs strict implementation of dengue action plan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan has directed the Health Department to ensure strict implementation of the proposed dengue action plan in order to prevent the possible outbreak of the dengue virus during the current season.

He further directed all the relevant departments and entities to fulfill their responsibilities in an effective manner for the purpose.

He issued these directives while chairing a meeting of the health department held here the other day, said an official handout issued here on Wednesday.

Advisor to Chief Minister for Health Dr. Abid Jameel, Chief Secretary Imdadullah Bosal, Principal Secretary to CM Amjad Ali Khan, Administrative Secretaries of Health and other relevant departments attended the meeting.

The chair was briefed in detail about the institutional reforms, administrative affairs, and implementations of development projects, the status of available funds and other related matters of the health department.

The caretaker chief minister further directed the concerned authorities to take concrete measures to contain Leishmania and other infectious diseases as well.

He urged authorities concerned to pay special attention to improving service delivery in the health sector in the merged areas so as to ensure the provision of healthcare facilities at their doorsteps.

Similarly, the Chief Minister directed pragmatic steps to improve service delivery in the health services delivery outlets of peripheries of the settled districts with the aim to ensure treatment facilities for people at the local level and minimize patient flow to tertiary healthcare facilities.

The caretaker chief minister has termed health as a prioritized sector of the caretaker government and directed the finance department to ensure the timely provision of required funds for the purchase of emergency medicines and other essential procurements in hospitals.

He also directed them to ensure the timely completion of projects in the health sector adding that required funds should be provided on a priority basis for the purpose.

He further directed the concerned quarters to complete the ongoing inquiry regarding payments to hospitals working under the public-private partnership and made it clear that the process should not affect service delivery in those hospitals and patients should not face any inconvenience.

Matters related to Sehat Card Programme and Medical Teaching Institutions (MTIs) were also discussed in the meeting, however, it was decided that a separate meeting would be convened to further streamline matters of MTIs and the Sihat Card scheme.

The Chief Minister has termed Sehat Card Programme as a good initiative for public welfare and said that the entire process of health cards would be made transparent and more effective so that the maximum benefits of this program could reach to the people.

Muhammad Azam Khan made it clear that all the decisions would be taken to this effect purely on merit and in the best public interest adding that there is no room for any political consideration in this regard.

He remarked that the caretaker government is totally impartial, and all its decisions would be public welfare oriented.