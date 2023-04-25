UrduPoint.com

Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan Orders Inquiry Of Kabal Blast

Published April 25, 2023

Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan has ordered an inquiry into the incident of blast at CTD Police Station Kabal Swat to ascertain the actual causes of the incident

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan has ordered an inquiry into the incident of blast at CTD Police Station Kabal Swat to ascertain the actual causes of the incident.

A two member inquiry committee comprising Home Secretary and Additional Inspector General, Special Branch has been constituted to this effect.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday in this regard, the Chief Minister has said that inquiry into the incident is underway, adding that though apparently it seems to be cuased by any mishap, but nothing could be said with certainity whether it was cuased by any mishap or it was a terrorist activity.

Azam Khan lamented that some elements were trying to use the tragic incident for political point scoring without confirming the actual cause of the incident which is inappropriate, and added that such an attempt on the part of those elements would be sheer injustice to the sacrifices of the martyrs and to the feelings of their families.

