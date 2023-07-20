Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan inquires after health of injured cops of terror attacks

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan here on Thursday visited Hayatabad Medical Complex and inquired after the health of the injured police personnel of terror attacks in Peshawar and Khyber.

The chief minister strongly condemned the attack on Regi check post and Bara blast.

Azam Khan was saddened by the martyrdom of police personnel in these heartbreaking incidents. He said that the government and all institutions were taking steps to prevent such incidents.

He said that Jawans of the security forces were sacrificing their lives to protect the innocent lives and the nation was paying homage to the sacrifices of the martyrs.

Azam Khan directed to provide the best medical facilities to the injured.

He also presented flowers to each injured and assured full support of the government to them.