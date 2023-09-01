Open Menu

Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan Takes Notice Of Chicken Pox Outbreak

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 01, 2023 | 10:13 PM

Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan takes notice of chicken pox outbreak

Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan on Friday took notice of the outbreak of chicken pox disease in the remote village of Harchin of Upper Chitral district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan on Friday took notice of the outbreak of chicken pox disease in the remote village of Harchin of Upper Chitral district.

The Chief Minister has directed the Advisor on Health Dr Riaz Anwar to take effective measures to treat the girl students of the government school of Harchin village affected by the disease, an official handout said.

CM Azam Khan said special medical teams should be sent to the area for the treatment of the affected girls, besides monitoring the disease to control its further spread, he added.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chitral Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Holding’s iconic 19.28-metre Hatta Sign br ..

Dubai Holding’s iconic 19.28-metre Hatta Sign breaks Guinness World Records ti ..

2 minutes ago
 FM, Turkish envoy discuss bilateral ties

FM, Turkish envoy discuss bilateral ties

1 hour ago
 Caretaker govt bound to respect law & judiciary: S ..

Caretaker govt bound to respect law & judiciary: Solangi

1 hour ago
 Latvia stun Spain as Basketball World Cup second r ..

Latvia stun Spain as Basketball World Cup second round begins

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid’s second children’s book l ..

Mohammed bin Rashid’s second children’s book launched on board the Internati ..

2 hours ago
 Geelani's thoughts will continue to serve as beaco ..

Geelani's thoughts will continue to serve as beacon of hope for Kashmiris: Musha ..

1 hour ago
Minister calls for controlling CPI-WPI abnormal ga ..

Minister calls for controlling CPI-WPI abnormal gaps to relief masses

1 hour ago
 Stress main reason for increasing cholesterol: Dr. ..

Stress main reason for increasing cholesterol: Dr.Ghulam Hussain

1 hour ago
 Scientific Exhibition held in College of Nursing f ..

Scientific Exhibition held in College of Nursing for female in Larkana

1 hour ago
 Korean nutritionists emphasize on need of overcomi ..

Korean nutritionists emphasize on need of overcoming nutritional deficiencies

1 hour ago
 HDBA requests Sindh Govt for funds to upgrade libr ..

HDBA requests Sindh Govt for funds to upgrade library

1 hour ago
 Australia recall Zampa as 'rusty' Proteas aim to l ..

Australia recall Zampa as 'rusty' Proteas aim to level T20 series

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan