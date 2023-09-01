Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan takes notice of chicken pox outbreak

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan on Friday took notice of the outbreak of chicken pox disease in the remote village of Harchin of Upper Chitral district.

The Chief Minister has directed the Advisor on Health Dr Riaz Anwar to take effective measures to treat the girl students of the government school of Harchin village affected by the disease, an official handout said.

CM Azam Khan said special medical teams should be sent to the area for the treatment of the affected girls, besides monitoring the disease to control its further spread, he added.