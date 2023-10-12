Open Menu

Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan Seeks Report From IGP Of Student Murder Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 12, 2023 | 08:07 PM

Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan seeks report from IGP of student murder case

Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan on Thursday took notice of the killing of a college student, who was shot dead by robbers here during an attempt to snatch a cell phone the other day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan on Thursday took notice of the killing of a college student, who was shot dead by robbers here during an attempt to snatch a cell phone the other day.

The Chief Minister directed the Inspector General Police to submit a report on the incident, and immediately suspend the SHO of the concerned police station further directing that all out efforts be made to ensure the immediate arrest of those involved in the brutal killing.

He termed the happening of such incidents in broad daylight as of serious concern and directed the concerned authorities to take result-oriented measures for effective prevention of such incidents.

He further directed them to ensure the protection of the lives and properties of citizens at all costs, adding that the patrolling system be improved and strengthened to prevent street crimes.

The Chief Minister has expressed heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul. He assured that the elements involved in the heinous crime would be brought to justice soon.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also took notice of the alleged incident of misbehaviour with a local journalist by the staff members of Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar the other day and directed his adviser for Health to get a factual report of the incident after listening to both the parties and take further action accordingly. On the directives of the Chief Minister, Advisor on Health Dr. Riaz Anwar has ordered an enquiry into the matter.

APP/fam

