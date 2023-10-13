Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan takes notice of MTIs’ financial issues

Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan has taken notice of financial issues being faced by the Medical Teaching Institutions (MTIs) of the province in a meeting with his advisor on health Dr. Riaz Anwar and Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry who called on him to discuss the matters related to the financial issues of MTIs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan has taken notice of financial issues being faced by the Medical Teaching Institutions (MTIs) of the province in a meeting with his advisor on health Dr. Riaz Anwar and Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry who called on him to discuss the matters related to the financial issues of MTIs

here at Chief Minister's House on Friday.

CM directed his advisor on health and the Chief Secretary to take immediate appropriate steps to arrange the required funds for these hospitals on a priority basis.

He said that all kinds of emergency services at MTIs should not be affected in any way, adding that required funds should be arranged on priority so that uninterrupted emergency services must be ensured in these hospitals.

The Chief Minister said that it was the top priority of the caretaker provincial government to keep uninterrupted healthcare facilities continued for the public, and added that despite financial crunches, the provincial government would make no compromise on the provision of treatment facilities to the masses. He stated that the health sector would be given top priority in the allocation of available financial resources.

He further directed to work out a feasible plan for the financial sustainability of MTIs in the long run.