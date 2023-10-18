Open Menu

Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan Asks Illegal Immigrants To Voluntarily Return Before Oct 31

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 18, 2023 | 09:34 PM

Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan asks illegal immigrants to voluntarily return before Oct 31

Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan here Wednesday asked the foreign nationals illegally living in the province to voluntarily return to their countries before the 31st of this month

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan here Wednesday asked the foreign nationals illegally living in the province to voluntarily return to their countries before the 31st of this month.

He added that the government would extend its all-out support and facilitations them with regard to to their repatriation.

In a statement issued here, the chief minister said that the district administrations and other relevant quaters had already been directed to facilitate the repatraition process within the stipulated time frame, as the government wanted a dignified repatriation of all such foreigners to their homelands.

