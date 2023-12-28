Open Menu

Caretaker Chief Minister KPK Emphasizes Importance Of Upgradation Of ATH To Meet International Standards

Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah's recent visit to Ayub Medical Institute (AMI) marked a significant milestone with the inauguration of key facilities aimed at revolutionizing healthcare and education in the region

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah's recent visit to Ayub Medical Institute (AMI) marked a significant milestone with the inauguration of key facilities aimed at revolutionizing healthcare and education in the region.

During the visit, the Chief Minister inaugurated the Ayub College of Dentistry, Patient Facilitation and Complaint Center, and the Cornea Transplant Facility at AMI. Notably, the chief minister also announced the university status for Ayub Medical College (AMC), expressing a commitment to streamline the accreditation processes to elevate the institution's standards.

Syed Arshad Shah emphasized the importance of upgrading Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) and AMC to meet international standards, directing the board of Governors (BOG) and hospital executives to discuss further enhancements in a meeting scheduled in Peshawar on Friday.

Following the inauguration of Ayub College of Dentistry, the Chief Minister conducted a comprehensive tour, inspecting the college's skill lab and other departments.

He lauded the efforts of the college administration and faculty for their dedication to establishing an institution that excels in dental education.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that the newly inaugurated building of Ayub College of Dentistry would significantly contribute to providing high-quality education, research, and healthcare services for the community.

During the visit Chief minister also chaired a meeting where various dignitaries, including Chairman BOG Mushtaq Jadoon, BOG members Ijaz Khan, Dr. Aftab Rabbani, Javed Tariq, Fawad Saleh, and Asad Jadoon were also present. The meeting provided a platform to discuss and improve overall healthcare services and educational offerings at Ayub Medical Institution.

Hospital Director Dr. Athar Lodhi presented various aspects and future goals of Ayub Medical Institute to the chief minister. He highlighted the hospital administration's efforts to enhance patient facilities, including the installation of complaint boxes and an online complaint management system within the hospital premises for easier access and prompt issue resolution.

