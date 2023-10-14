Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemns murder of six labourers in Turbat

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemned the murder incident of six labourers in Turbat on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemned the murder incident of six labourers in Turbat on Saturday.

The CM expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the tragic incident. He

expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the family members

of the labourers.

He said the Punjab government equally shared the grief with the heirs of the

labourers.