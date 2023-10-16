Open Menu

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Orders Reduction In Commodity Prices, Transport Fares

Muhammad Irfan Published October 16, 2023 | 10:47 PM

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi orders reduction in commodity prices, transport fares

Acting upon the special directives of Punjab's Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, a decision has been made to promptly pass on the benefits of significant reduction in petroleum prices directly to the people of Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) Acting upon the special directives of Punjab's Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, a decision has been made to promptly pass on the benefits of significant reduction in petroleum prices directly to the people of Punjab.

In a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi at the Chief Minister's Office on Monday, a deadline of 48 hours was set for implementing price reductions. Additionally, the task of reducing transport fares by 10 percent was assigned, aligning them proportionally with the lowered petroleum prices.

Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi instructed the Provincial Transport Minister and Transport Secretary to urgently engage with transporters. Similarly, the Provincial Ministers for Industry and Agriculture, SM Tanvir was entrusted with liaising with ghee, flour and other relevant associations.

Furthermore, agriculture secretary, commissioners, and deputy commissioners were entrusted with the responsibility of overseeing reductions in the prices of essential commodities. Chief Secretary will conduct regular meetings with Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners to assess the progress of price reduction measures.

Mohsin Naqvi issued directives to Price Control Magistrates and Price Control Committees, urging them to actively contribute to providing relief to the public. He emphasized the necessity of a relentless crackdown on hoarders, ensuring that the benefits of the reduced petroleum prices are equitably distributed among the populace.

It was underscored that the historic relief extended by the government through the reduction of petroleum prices must directly benefit the public, extending beyond just prices of petroleum products. The entire team should work diligently round the clock to alleviate the burden on the people.

Provincial ministers SM Tanveer, Dr. Javed Akram, Mansoor Qadir, Amir Mir, Bilal Afzal, Ibrahim Hassan Murad, along with Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police, Additional IG Special Branch, Secretaries of various departments, including Law, Industry, food, Livestock, Agriculture and Finance attended the meeting. Commissioner Lahore Division, Chairman of Punjab Price Control, MD Utility Stores Corporation, and officers concerned were also present.

Additionally, all Commissioners and RPOs participated in the meeting via video link.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Police Punjab Agriculture Progress Price All Government Industry Flour

Recent Stories

Sharjah Government Pavilion sets the roadmap for a ..

Sharjah Government Pavilion sets the roadmap for a sustainable digital future at ..

7 minutes ago
 AJK President lauds Kashmiri Diaspora for raisin ..

AJK President lauds Kashmiri Diaspora for raising Kashmir issue

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) foils narcotics smuggl ..

Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) foils narcotics smuggling bid, seizes 875 kg drugs i ..

6 minutes ago
 UAE participates in Parliamentary Union of OIC Mem ..

UAE participates in Parliamentary Union of OIC Member States virtual meeting

22 minutes ago
 Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition to kick off in Janu ..

Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition to kick off in January

22 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ..

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq orders immediate probe ..

6 minutes ago
Kashmiris Worldwide to Mark "Black Day" on Oct 27 ..

Kashmiris Worldwide to Mark "Black Day" on Oct 27 in Protest of Indian Occupatio ..

5 minutes ago
 Fujairah CP receives Ambassador of Luxembourg

Fujairah CP receives Ambassador of Luxembourg

22 minutes ago
 District Launches Month-Long Immunization Drive fo ..

District Launches Month-Long Immunization Drive for Over 300,000 Children

5 minutes ago
 Farmers of rain fed areas must complete wheat sowi ..

Farmers of rain fed areas must complete wheat sowing till Nov 15

6 minutes ago
 Fujairah CP highlights importance of motivating at ..

Fujairah CP highlights importance of motivating athletes to engage in regional, ..

37 minutes ago
 Presight signs MoUs with NEC and DeepTech Engineer ..

Presight signs MoUs with NEC and DeepTech Engineering to add AI-enabled flood, e ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan