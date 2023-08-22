Caretaker Chief Minister, Muhammad Azam Khan takes notice of cable car incident at Batagram

Caretaker Chief Minister, Muhammad Azam Khan here on Tuesday while taking notice of the cable car incident at Alai Batagram district directed the Chief Secretary KP and Commissioner Hazara division to take urgent measures for the rescue of all trapped people on an emergency basis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister, Muhammad Azam Khan here on Tuesday while taking notice of the cable car incident at Alai Batagram district directed the Chief Secretary KP and Commissioner Hazara division to take urgent measures for the rescue of all trapped people on an emergency basis.

The chief minister remained in close contact with the divisional and district administration and get updates about rescue operation in the day.

He said that all resources were being used including helicopters for the safe rescue of the trapped people.