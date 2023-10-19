Caretaker Chief Minister, Muhammad Azam Khan condoles demise of Syed Zafar

Caretaker Chief Minister, Muhammad Azam Khan here on Thursday condoled the demise of noted lawyer and former senator, Syed Muhammad Zafar. The chief minister prayed for the eternal peace of Syed Muhammad Zafar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Chief Minister, Muhammad Azam Khan here on Thursday condoled the demise of noted lawyer and former senator, Syed Muhammad Zafar. The chief minister prayed for the eternal peace of Syed Muhammad Zafar.

In a statement, he prayed for the patience of the bereaved family and eternal peace of the soul of the deceased who was laid to rest.

