Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan reviews outlines for fiscal year 2023-24

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :An important meeting regarding preparation of budget for new fiscal year was held here on Friday with the caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan in the chair.

Besides provincial cabinet members Hamid Shah, Barrister Feroz Jamal Kakakhel and Himayatullah, Chief Secretary Nadim Aslam Chaudhry, Additional Chief Secretary Zubair Asghar Qureshi, secretary finance Muhammad Ayaz and other relevant higher authorities attended the meeting. The forum discussed and reviewed the preliminary outlines of financial budget and annual development program for the fiscal year 2023-24.

The participants were briefed in details about the budget estimates, annual development program and other important aspects of the proposed fiscal budget.

It was decided in the meeting that authorization for the budget of only first four months of the new financial year will be obtained from the provincial cabinet.

The forum also discussed matters regarding the possible increase in the salaries and pension of the government employees. It was decided in the meeting that budget session of the caretaker provincial cabinet will be called after the presentation of new fiscal budgets by the Federal and Punjab governments. The forum decided to allocate the required funds for Sihat Card Scheme. It was agreed in the meeting that priority will be given to the ongoing development projects in the annual development program of the new fiscal year.