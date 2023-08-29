Caretaker Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki thanks Caretaker PM for efforts on Pinjra Bridge

Caretaker Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki posted the video of the launch of the Pinjra bridge construction project on his X (Twitter) on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki posted the video of the launch of the Pinjra bridge construction project on his X (Twitter) on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister said that the commencement of the construction of Pinjra Bridge, which has been stalled for a long time was an important development and great news for the people of the area.

He said that for which, we thanked Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul Haq Kakar, whose interest made this possible.

He hoped that the National Highway Authority (NHA) would complete the project soon.