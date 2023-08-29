- Home
Caretaker Chief Minister Of Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki Thanks Caretaker PM For Efforts On Pinjra Bridge
Sumaira FH Published August 29, 2023 | 10:58 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki posted the video of the launch of the Pinjra bridge construction project on his X (Twitter) on Tuesday.
The Chief Minister said that the commencement of the construction of Pinjra Bridge, which has been stalled for a long time was an important development and great news for the people of the area.
He said that for which, we thanked Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul Haq Kakar, whose interest made this possible.
He hoped that the National Highway Authority (NHA) would complete the project soon.