Open Menu

Caretaker Chief Minister Of Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki Thanks Caretaker PM For Efforts On Pinjra Bridge

Sumaira FH Published August 29, 2023 | 10:58 PM

Caretaker Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki thanks Caretaker PM for efforts on Pinjra Bridge

Caretaker Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki posted the video of the launch of the Pinjra bridge construction project on his X (Twitter) on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki posted the video of the launch of the Pinjra bridge construction project on his X (Twitter) on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister said that the commencement of the construction of Pinjra Bridge, which has been stalled for a long time was an important development and great news for the people of the area.

He said that for which, we thanked Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul Haq Kakar, whose interest made this possible.

He hoped that the National Highway Authority (NHA) would complete the project soon.

Related Topics

Balochistan Prime Minister Chief Minister Twitter Mardan NHA

Recent Stories

Q Properties awards a AED 1.755 billion constructi ..

Q Properties awards a AED 1.755 billion construction’s tender for Reem Hills P ..

22 minutes ago
 Stocks extend gains as US data reassures

Stocks extend gains as US data reassures

14 minutes ago
 Florida braces for 'extremely dangerous' Hurricane ..

Florida braces for 'extremely dangerous' Hurricane Idalia

12 minutes ago
 Memorial for Wagner chief held in private

Memorial for Wagner chief held in private

8 minutes ago
 HESCO Chief hopes upgraded Nooriabad grid station ..

HESCO Chief hopes upgraded Nooriabad grid station to improve power supply

8 minutes ago
 Minorities Commission's Head Muki Sham calls on Go ..

Minorities Commission's Head Muki Sham calls on Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul ..

8 minutes ago
Balochistan political leaders call on Caretaker Pr ..

Balochistan political leaders call on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kak ..

8 minutes ago
 Pak Javelin maestro Arshad Nadeem thankful to coac ..

Pak Javelin maestro Arshad Nadeem thankful to coaches for silver medal

8 minutes ago
 IHC instructs PTI chief's lawyer to remove objecti ..

IHC instructs PTI chief's lawyer to remove objections on bail petitions

8 minutes ago
 HDA finds AD Planning & Development guilty during ..

HDA finds AD Planning & Development guilty during inquiry

8 minutes ago
 PTI chief 'mastermind' of May 9 vandalism: Caretak ..

PTI chief 'mastermind' of May 9 vandalism: Caretaker Minister for Interior Sarfr ..

8 minutes ago
 The Islamabad High Court (IHC) suspends PTI chairm ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) suspends PTI chairman's imprisonment sentence in ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan