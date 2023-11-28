Caretaker Chief Minister of Sindh Justice (R) Maqbool Baqar orders forensic audit, inquiry of STEVTA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Chief Minister of Sindh Justice (R) Maqbool Baqar has ordered an inquiry and forensic audit of Sindh Technical education and Vocational Training Authority( STEVTA) which would be conducted by the Committee comprising Chief Secretary Sindh, Commissioner Hyderabad, NED University expert and financial.

He issued such directives during the visit to Mono technical institute Kohsar Latifabad on Tuesday.

The Caretaker Chief Minister visited different departments of the institute in detail and expressed his annoyance over the Principal on low attendance of students in Model classes and said that STEVETA showed negligence in running the institute.

He also visited the woodwork, plumbing, welding and lathe machine workshops of the institute. He directed a forensic audit of the institute, utilization of funds, ensured attendance of teachers, maintenance and beautification of the institute.

The Chief Minister asked students about the practical work on which students complained about the slow pace of study.

He called the Regional Director of the institute and expressed annoyance over the failure to carry out inspection of the institute and said that no practical work had been carried out in any workshop as the spark was taught to children in the name of learning welding.

The Chief Minister expressed displeasure with Managing Director STEVETA Munwar Mithani, said that the institute does not fulfil its responsibility and directed to improve the performance and experienced teachers should be appointed, and directed to conduct an inquiry of all matters.