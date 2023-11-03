Caretaker Chief Minister Praises Efforts for Humane Treatment of Illegal Immigrants

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker cabinet, led by Chief Minister Azam Khan, met on Friday to review various measures for the repatriation of illegal foreigners.

The meeting was attended by members of the cabinet, the Chief Secretary, and the Additional Chief Secretary Home. The cabinet was briefed on the arrangements made for the repatriation of illegal foreigners and other relevant matters.

The caretaker Chief Minister praised arrangements and conveniences provided at holding centres to facilitate the illegal immigrants and commanded efforts of the district administration, police and other relevant departments in this connection.

He directed for providing best treatment to illegal immigrants on humanitarian basis as well as per traditions and values of the province.

He stressed upon the need of financial transparency in expenses during repatriation process of illegal foreigners. The Chief Minister directed for compilation of all records of all the expenditures and expenses and emphasized to implement all set rules and regulations in this regard.

Addressing the press conference about Cabinet decisions, the caretaker Information Minister Feroz Jamal said that repatriation of illegal immigrants was being made through Torkham border in organized manner as per the province's traditions and values besides respect for humanity.

He disclosed that women and children were exempted from biometric at crossing points as such facilities had been provided at all transit points. He confessed that the responsibilities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had been increased after the arrival of illegal immigrants from other provinces here.

He said that KP government had imposed emergency in districts Nowshera, Peshawar and Khyber to ensuring better facilities for immigrants and in this connection Rs119 million had been approved for Relief Department during Cabinet meeting.

While the expanses of repatriation process were estimated Rs 1 billion and in this regard KP government will contact with Federal government for support..

“Voluntary repatriation is being encouraged”, he added.