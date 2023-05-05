UrduPoint.com

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqv Launches Punjab Police Application

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi launched the Punjab Police Public App at a ceremony here

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi launched the Punjab Police Public App at a ceremony here.

The event was attended by Provincial Information Minister Amir Mir, IG police, MD Punjab Safe Cities Authority, CCPO & CTO Lahore, Chairman Punjab Information Technology board and others.

During the briefing, it was informed that 11 features have been added to the app for convenience of the public. People can get family tracing, crime reports, traffic services and other facilities through it. Similarly, the 'Mera Pyara' feature will assist in the recovery of lost & and finding the missing heirs. A report about a lost person can be made at home through the app. A differently-abled child or individual can also be registered in view of the fear of being lost.

A missing and recovered child or person can also be reported on the "Mera Pyara" app. It will be possible to search for missing and recovered children on the app.

The accused will be able to be immediately traced or arrested through the women harassment feature as 18 services of Khidmat Center are included in Punjab Police Public App.

Character certificates, Tenancy, FIR, employee registration and other services can also be accessed online through Khidmat Center services. The facility for filing complaints or crime reports will also be available on the police app. Uploading incidents of hate speech and terrorism on the app will directly reach the CTD. Similarly, the facility of youth internships in police and attached departments will also be available and people will also be able to get the location of the nearest police station through it.

Caretaker CM expressed his appreciation for the team's efforts and acknowledged that the idea for the Punjab Police Public App originated during the search for lost heirs in Gujranwala, where the CTO Lahore played a commendable role in locating the missing child.

