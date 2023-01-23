- Home
Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Takes Notice Of Hooliganism In Gujrat Jail
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 23, 2023 | 08:33 PM
Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has taken notice of hooliganism of prisoners in Gujrat Jail and directed the commissioner and RPO Gujrat to immediately reach the jail
Every possible step should be taken to overcome the unrest unleashed by prisoners and legal action be initiated after identifying the culprits, he added.